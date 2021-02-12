We spent most of 2020 drooling over MV Agusta’s special edition Superveloces. While those nearly unattainable liveries stole the spotlight last year, the Schiranna-based brand maintained its focus on two platforms that were much more in reach—the Dragster and Brutale. For 2021, MV’s updates to the electronics, chassis, and engine result in the most well-rounded middleweights in the company’s storied history.

Starting with the engine, both liquid-cooled 798cc triples benefit from Diamond-Like Coatings, reducing friction among engine internals. New valve guides also resist wear and tear while the updated injectors and exhaust system help the 140-horsepower powerplant meet Euro5 emissions regulations. ECU firmware is overhauled for the 2021 model year and a revised quickshifter provides precise and smooth gear transitions.

MV Agusta also installed an all-new IMU in the Brutale and Dragster. The unit unlocks cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, and an adaptive function for the new LED headlight. The two naked bikes also receive 5.5-inch TFT dash in 2021. The display can pair with mobile devices and allows users to access turn-by-turn navigation and adjust the electronic settings on the fly.

To improve torsional and longitudinal stiffness in the Brutale and Dragster frame, MV implemented new chassis plates. The recalibrated rear monoshock also gains a more progressive linkage system and the fork now favors comfort and improved feel. The new flyscreen and plusher saddle also deliver some creature comforts on the two beasts.

Both models feature Rosso and SCS variants. The former is the entry-level trim with 112 horsepower and a striking red livery while the latter features a semi-automatic clutch developed with Rekluse. The up-spec SCS version also boasts launch control for some backroad shenanigans.