Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Launched In Two New Colors In Malaysia

In the sport-touring segment, the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is often an overlooked option. Built atop the same platform as the Japanese manufacturer's critically acclaimed MT-09 and XSR900, it goes without saying that the Tracer 9 GT, in its current guise, is better than ever before. That being said, this technologically advanced sport-tourer has made its way to the Malaysian market, and is offered in two new colorways.

From June 16, 2023, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, Yamaha's Malaysian subsidiary, is offering the 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT for a retail price of RM69,998, or the equivalent of about $15,092 USD. In its 2023 guise, the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is offered in two new colorways consistig of Pure White and Midnight Black – completely contrasting colorways that suit the bike rather well. On the one hand, the Pure White paint scheme gives the Tracer 9 GT a techie, modern appearance with an air of minimalism. On the other hand, the Midnight Black ties the bike closer into the brand's MT model range, with a sleek and stealthy look.

As mentioned earlier, the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is built on the same platform as the MT-09 and XSR900, but decked out in touring-focused amenities such as a full-fairing, tall windscreen, and upright ergonomics. On the tech side of the equation, it benefits from a fancy six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that gives the bike spatial awareness. This provides enhanced safety features and rider aids such as lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS.

Performance-wise, the Tracer 9 GT is rocking Yamaha's tried and tested CP3 engine, an 889cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline three-cylinder engine. It has a max power output of 115 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, and 65 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox with an up and down quickshifter. Lastly, all the pertinent ride data can be viewed via a full-color TFT display, that also offers cruise control and smartphone connectivity.