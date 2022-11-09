The 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Sport Touring model burst onto the world stage at EICMA. As Yamaha’s newest sport touring flagship model, it comes bearing a host of technological advancements not previously seen before in the lineup. Let’s take a look.

First and foremost, the 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ packs adaptive cruise control, which uses a millimeter wave radar system to constantly measure the distance between the bike and the vehicle ahead. Using this information, the ACC controls cruising speed, as well as both acceleration and deceleration, dependent upon the traffic context required.

This system features four different following distance options for riders to choose from, and it displays them on the spacious seven-inch TFT display, so riders can readily engage with the system and make adjustments as and when they want. ACC also operates cornering and passing assist in appropriate situations on the road.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

42 Photos

The radar system is also linked to Yamaha’s new Unified Braking System, which debuts on the 2023 Tracer 9 GT+. This system takes data obtained from the millimeter wave radar previously mentioned, as well as the six-axis IMU, and uses it to inform assistance and regulation of both front and rear brakes. Please note, this system will only intervene if the Brake Control (BC) is turned on—and Yamaha explicitly states that it is not a collision avoidance system.

Other changes include refinements to the KYB semi-active suspension, as well as the height-adjustable rider’s seat, sidecase mounts, and rear brake components. Additional new items include smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha MyRide app (which you must download on your phone in order to use), Garmin-enabled full-screen navigation, integrated riding modes, ergonomic handlebar switch clusters, USB A outlet, third-generation quickshifter, and a larger-diameter rear brake disc. Previous features that continue are the ride-by-wire throttle, LED lighting and cornering lights, 10-level adjustable windscreen, heated grips, hard side cases, and center stand.

See all the news about the EICMA

Pricing and availability will vary by region, as with all Yamaha products. Yamaha Europe states that the 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ should begin to roll out in European dealerships beginning in May, 2023. As always, for the most accurate information in your region, your best bet is to contact your local Yamaha dealer with any questions you may have.