On July 26, 2023, Yamaha Motor USA officially unveiled the 2024 Tracer 9 GT+ for the American market. It’s the newest halo bike in Yamaha’s sport touring lineup, boasting features including adaptive cruise control, radar-linked unified brake system, a semi-active KYB suspension, a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that works with its integrated ride modes, and more.

There’s a lot to talk about here, as you may know if you followed this major update when it first premiered overseas. So, let’s dive right in.

Gallery: 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

28 Photos

All About the Engine

Let’s talk about the engine first. The 2024 Tracer 9 GT+ is powered by Yamaha’s liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 890cc, crossplane crankshaft triple (CP3) engine. Bore and stroke are 78.0mm by 62.1mm. It has a six-speed gearbox, an assist and slipper clutch, and an up and down quickshifter.

Suspension and Brakes

Suspension consists of a 41mm KYB inverted front fork and a KYB monoshock, both with electronic adjustability using KYB’s Actimatic Damper System. This semi-active suspension takes data from the IMU and uses it to adjust the suspension on the fly according to your present riding conditions. It provides 5.1 inches of suspension travel in front, and 5.4 inches of suspension travel in the rear.

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ utilizes Team Blue’s new radar-linked Unified Brake System. The Millimeter Wave Radar that’s now an integral part of the Tracer 9 GT+, along with the six-axis IMU, provide data to simultaneously adjust both front and rear brake bias and suspension qualities according to what the sensors on your bike are detecting at the time.

If riders turn on the Brake Control (BC) feature, that’s the only time that the system will provide braking assistance, according to Yamaha. The company is quick to state that “it is not a collision avoidance system.” It’s also worth noting that turning on BC also activates cornering brake control, which “automatically adjusts braking force to inhibit tire slippage when the machine is leaned over.”

What about the mechanical components of Yamaha’s braking system on the 2024 Tracer 9 GT+? Up front, you get a pair of 298mm hydraulic brake discs, and in the rear, you get a single 267mm hydraulic brake disc. ABS comes standard at both ends—but you probably expected that, given all the other tech that’s present on this bike.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is 59.1 inches. Seat height adjusts between 32.3 inches and 32.9 inches natively on the bike. Rake is 25.0 degrees, and trail is 4.3 inches. The fuel tank holds five gallons when it’s full. Curb weight is 492 pounds.

Let’s Talk Tech

We briefly mentioned the new Millimeter Wave Radar system that’s present on the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+. It’s an integral part of Yamaha’s Adaptive Cruise Control system, and Team Blue says that it “constantly measures distances to vehicles ahead.” Four adjustable presets allow riders to maintain a constant following distance to vehicles when riding on long stretches of highway, or other similar situations.

The six-axis IMU helps to inform the bike’s traction control, slide control, front wheel lift (or wheelie) control, and of course the brake control system (mentioned in greater detail in the Suspension and Brakes section). All of these systems, Yamaha says, are switchable—and their respective levels of intervention are also adjustable by rider preference.

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ comes with a new seven inch, full color TFT display that offers your choice of three different screen layouts. It also comes with a USB-A outlet so you can keep your phone charged on the go.

Like most new models in 2023 and beyond, available Bluetooth connectivity between the bike and rider smartphones is a standard feature. Riders will need to download the Yamaha MyRide app to access the usual suite of features—making and receiving phone calls, listening to and controlling music, and so on.

If riders also want turn-by-turn navigation to appear on their Tracer 9 GT+’s display, they can do so using the Garmin Motorize app, which requires a separate paid subscription to use. All functions can be accessed using a new joystick found on the left handlebar switchgear.

Additional Features

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ comes with a 10-level adjustable windscreen, adjustable footpegs, 10-level heated grips, side case stays with built-in dampers, cornering lights, and a height-adjustable seat that goes between 32.3 and 32.9 inches. Please note that while Yamaha does offer low seat accessories for some of its models, it does not currently offer a low seat accessory for the 2024 Tracer 9 GT+.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

In the US, the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ will come in just one two-tone color option: Storm Gray. It should roll into American dealerships in August 2023, at an MSRP starting at $16,499.