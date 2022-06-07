Chinese Manufacturer Voge Launches Valico 300 In Italy

A new small displacement adventure bike from Chinese manufacturer Voge was on display at EICMA 2021, where it sparked a lot of attention. The new Valico 300 rounds up the brand's adventure bike segment which has been noted for its premium yet reasonably priced two-wheelers. The Voge brand also carries a number of other street bikes, and is a subsidiary of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin.

The 300 was displayed at EICMA with a white red and black color scheme, black wheels, and an aluminum-gray painted frame and swingarm. Lemon Yellow, a brilliant yellow paired with gray, and black and yellow spoked wheels are available currently in Italy. The frame, swingarm, and exhaust are finished in anthracite, while the engine is finished in black, giving the bike a clean yet adventurous appearance.

The Valico 300 Rally brings adaptability to the street enduro scene with a more off-road-focused approach highlighted by a streamlined appearance. To assist mobility when riding, a one-piece, two-up saddle is provided. The bike also has a high front mudguard and an almost vertical fairing, similar to enduro and rally bikes.

It is powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with a displacement of 292cc and a four-valve cylinder head with dual overhead cams. It gets the same engine as that on the Brivado and Trofeo models, and is Euro 5 certified. Voge has tweaked the engine slightly, though, as it now makes 29 horsepower (compared to the previous version's 26 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm, and a torque output of 17.5 ft-lbs at 6,500 rpm. For added convenience, it has a six-speed transmission equipped with a slipper clutch.

The chassis is a simple steel cradle frame, indicating that the bike was made on a budget. The bike has 205mm of travel in the front suspension. The inverted fork features 37mm stanchions, and the preload-adjustable central rear monoshock has a progressive spring for more dynamic handling. The Valico 300 has a 1,430 mm wheelbase and a fuel tank size of 11 liters. It's on the tall side, with a saddle 905 mm off the ground.

Padana Sviluppo, a business that also distributes CFMoto motorcycles, distributes Loncin and Voge motorcycles in Italy. The corporation began with Kymco, as well as Lifan and Yadea, among other Chinese and Taiwanese companies. The new Voge Valico 300 is priced at 4,190 Euros, which equates to around $4,483 USD.