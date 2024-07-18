The entry-level motorcycle segment has grown in displacement in recent years. From the good old 250cc machines two decades ago, beginner bikes have increased in size to 300cc, then later 400cc. Nowadays, lots of so-called beginner-friendly bikes have engines at the 500cc mark.

Out of all the beginner bike segments in the market, it’s clear that ADVs are growing the fastest in terms of popularity. I mean, it’s easy to see why, as these two-wheeled SUVs can pretty much do it all. And there’ve been lots of new players from up-and-coming manufacturers, too.

One of which comes from Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor, in the form of the SRT 550 X, an adventure-touring machine based on the brand’s SRK 550 naked streetfighter.

It’s a trend that nearly all manufacturers have followed and one that has stood the test of time. Adventure and touring models based on sport and naked bikes are indeed a dime a dozen. Bikes like the Honda NX500, based on the CB500, or the Yamaha Tenere 700, based on the MT-07, and the Kawasaki Versys 650, based on the Ninja 650 are all living proof of this.

As for the SRT 550 X, well, QJ Motor will have to price it right if it wants it to be a hit. Designed primarily for the European market, it’ll face some stiff competition in the form of the Honda NX500, as well as its own cousin, the Benelli TRK 552X, which was unveiled just a few months ago.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Speaking of, the SRT 550 X seems to be based on similar underpinnings as the Benelli TRK 552X. It does, however, get a more rally-inspired look complete with as-standard fog lamps, a skid plate, and optional tubeless wire-spoke wheels.

Beneath the surface, the SRT 550 X gets a 554cc parallel-twin engine with 61.2 horsepower on tap. It’ll also be made available in an A2 version fitted with a restrictor kit. Here, power output drops to 47.5 ponies in compliance with licensing regulations.

As of the moment, however, official pricing for the new SRT 550 X has yet to be announced. And when it comes to made-in-China bikes like this one, price is usually the determining factor when it comes to market success.