It's been a minute since Honda showed off the NX500 at EICMA 2023. True to the pattern we've seen in the past, after first releasing the NX500 in Europe, Honda has now seen fit to bring the updated bike to the US as of April 30, 2024.

In fact, it, along with the 2024 CB500F and CBR500R, should already be available in American Honda dealerships across the nation. So if you love a Honda middleweight and you're in the market for a new one, you can rejoice because the future is already here.

And all three bikes get a few key updates from their international counterparts for 2024.

Let's dive in.

The NX500, Honda says, features wheels with reduced weight to help lessen unsprung mass. Honda Selectable Torque Control is now standard, and the company also tweaked the suspension settings a bit to improve ride quality.

While the 2024 Honda CBR500R gets updated Fireblade-inspired styling, it also gets some other useful upgrades like LED lighting and a nice five-inch TFT display. As with the NX500, HSTC is now a standard feature on the CBR500R.

Finally, the 2024 Honda CB500F also adds a five-inch TFT dash, HSTC, and revised styling to keep the look fresh and lively for both new and returning riders who want the comfort of a CB500F but also want styling that's up-to-the-minute rather than retro.

The 2024 Honda NX500 comes with an MSRP of $7,399. Choose the 2024 Honda CBR500R and you'll need to fork over $7,399 as well. Finally, if you opt for the 2024 Honda CB500F, the price is slightly easier on the old pocketbook at $6,899.

All three bikes should be available now at your local Honda dealer, so check with them to see what's happening in your neck of the woods. But now that they're here, what do you think? Will these bikes move the needle for Honda in the beginner segment? Or will our calls to bring in more small displacement bikes be for naught?

Let us know in the comments below.