Let's say you're a beginner rider, and you find the styling of the Honda CB1000R really speaks to you. But since you've just started, a liter bike isn't quite in the cards just yet. What do you do?

Honda hopes it has the answer in the 2024 CB125R, which is styled in line with the same neo-sports cafe sensibilities that are found on the CB1000R. While they're not exactly a carbon copy, they are recognizably related in the styling department. Clearly, Honda's calculus is that you'll start on the CB125R, then maybe work your way up to the CB1000R down the line.

As to whether that will pan out, well, that depends on the rider.

What's new on the 2024 CB125R?

2024 Honda CB125R - Colors 2024 Honda CB125R - All Four Colors

It hasn't been all that long since the motorcycle's last update, as back in 2021, the bike got a new engine and a suspension upgrade. But the 2024 version is now compliant with Euro5+ emissions requirements, which come into effect at the end of 2024, and include enhanced noise restrictions, as well as improved exhaust emissions. To achieve this, Honda says that the 2024 CB125R gets a new catalyzer in the exhaust that is more efficient but does not cause performance loss.

The 125cc, four-valve, double overhead cam, liquid-cooled single cylinder makes a claimed 11 kilowatts (about 14.7 horsepower) at 10,000 rpm and 11.6 newton-meters (about 8.5 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Top speed, Honda says, is 105 kilometers per hour, or just over 65 mph thanks to a six-speed gearbox.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

The 2024 CB125R is equipped with a 41mm upside down Showa separate function big piston (SFF-BP) front fork, a non-adjustable rear monoshock, and a single radially-mounted four-piston Nissin front brake caliper and 296mm floating front brake disc setup. ABS, controlled through the inertial measurement unit (IMU), also comes standard. And the CB125R rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels.

For 2024, the CB125R also gets a brand-new 5-inch TFT dash, channeling more of that styling energy from the CB1000R. The left-hand switchgear is also new, as are four new colorways:

Matt Cynos Gray Metallic with a black sump guard and shrouds

Pearl Cool White with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic sump guard and shrouds

Reef Sea Blue Metallic with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic sump guard and shrouds

Pearl Splendor Red with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic sump guard and shrouds

Dimensions and Pricing Information

Gallery: 2024 Honda CB125R

11 Photos

The claimed curb weight is 130 kilograms (about 286.6 pounds), and the wheelbase is 1,345mm (about 52.95 inches). Fuel tank capacity is 10.1 liters (or about 2.66 gallons), while the seat height is 816mm (about 32.1 inches). Not terrible, if you ask us.

Pricing will vary in available markets, but in the UK, the 2024 Honda CB125R starts at £4,699 (about US $5,939). That represents a £450 markup (about US $569) over the MSRP of the 2023 CB125R.

What do you think of the 2024 Honda CB125R? Do you like the new TFT dash and colorways? Let us know in the comments!