Every year without fail, Cub House Honda always brings something cool to the Bangkok International Motor Show. Frequently, the team isn't content to only bring one cool thing, and this year is no different. Folks, feast your eyes on the Honda Monkey Star Wars Edition, created in two variants in collaboration with H2C Design.

Those with even a passing familiarity with the franchise can probably already guess what the two variants are. Naturally, there's a Dark Side Monkey and a Light Side Monkey, each with their own color and graphics scheme to set them apart from everything else on the road.

And it's all about the details here. The Dark Side Monkey is primarily black with red accents, as well as a glow-in-the-dark yellow Star Wars logo on the tank. Meanwhile, the Light Side Monkey is primarily silver with blue accents, with a white glow-in-the-dark Star Wars logo on the tank.

Both bikes get carbon fiber air cleaner covers, but each has a different graphic in keeping with its Dark Side or Light Side theme. The side covers on both bikes get Honda Monkey graphics in that unmistakable Monkey font. The Dark Side Monkey gets red rim tape to set off its tiny wheels, while the Light Side Monkey gets (what else?) blue rim tape.

Whichever side of the Force you choose, there's also a box of goodies that comes along with the Monkey Star Wars Edition. It includes a Star Wars LED light box (complete with Honda Monkey logo as part of its composition), a Star Wars light saber LED lamp (red or blue), a Star Wars pilot jacket, and an appropriate keychain to go with your choice of a Dark Side or Light Side Monkey.

Gallery: Honda Monkey Star Wars Edition

8 Photos

The Honda Monkey Star Wars Limited Edition Auction

As you've probably guessed, the Honda Monkey Star Wars Edition bikes are limited edition, numbered machines. Cub House and H2C Design are hosting a live, on-site auction at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show this year, where two lucky winners will be able to win either the Light Side Monkey Serial Number Four or the Dark Side Monkey Serial Number 66.

Registration will take place from March 27, 2024 up until the time of the live auction, which will be held on April 7, 2024 (which is also the last day of the 2024 BIMS). The auction runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Anyone who wants to participate can only do so in person, and they must register via a special form (linked in the official Facebook post above) ahead of time.

Registrants must be ready to present ID and ฿1,000 (about US $27.51 at the time of writing) as a security deposit to participate in the live auction. Winners will be able to retrieve their prize bikes from the Cub House Ekkamai location.

But what do you all think? Are you embracing the Light or Dark sides?