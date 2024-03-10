The Honda Cub has established itself as an icon in the motorcycle industry. Hailed as the single best-selling motorcycle in history, the Super Cub has raked in more than 100 million sales since it first hit the market back in 1958, and continues to go strong to this day.

These days, the Honda Cub is as much a lifestyle symbol as it is a practical means of mobility, and Honda is well aware of this, and has released a bunch of variants for the Honda Cub to suit the preferences of folks from all walks of life. From stylish recreationalists, daily commuters, and even utilitarian tradespeople, all over the world, Honda Cubs take on all shapes and sizes. You have the classic Super Cub, as well as the more rugged Hunter Cub with its off-road-ready personality.

Meanwhile, over in China, Honda has just released yet another addition to the Cub lineup: the Cross Cub CC110.

It blends styling elements from the Super Cub and Hunter Cub

Sitting in between the Super Cub and the Hunter Cub, the Cross Cub CC110 is precisely that: a crossover. Incorporating both on- and off-road styling elements, the Cross Cub is infused with a slew of rugged goodies such as a headlight guard, fork gaiters, knobby tires, and taller ground clearance. It looks like tons of fun to ride around the city, and judging from Honda’s press photos, it certainly looks like this charming little commuter is more than willing to embark on big adventures.

The Cross Cub CC110 is powered by a diminutive single-cylinder engine displacing 110 cubes and pumping out eight ponies. Interestingly, Honda’s thrown in a kickstarter to add a bit of old-school goodness to this already endearing two-wheeler. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a four-speed tranny, and a claimed top speed of 85 kilometers per hour (52.8 miles per hour) is more than enough to make quick work of the urban jungle.

It’s worth noting that, in this particular trim, the Cross Cub CC110 seems to be limited to the Chinese market. And at a price tag of 13,000 Yuan, or about $1,800 USD, it might as well be a steal on two wheels. For reference, in the US, the Super Cub C125 carries a premium MSRP of $3,899 USD.

Perfect for adventures in and out of the city

As someone who rides small-displacement scooters and commuters on a daily basis, there’s just something about a charming classic-themed machine that urges you to take it slow and enjoy the scenery.

Bikes like the Honda Monkey, Yamaha Fazzio, and yes, Honda Super Cub, are incredibly popular among two wheel enthusiasts here in the Philippines, and thanks to their retro appeal, really stand out in the sea of utilitarian commuter scooters.