After Honda introduced its updated Super Cub 110 at the 38th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show in March, 2022, there was unsurprisingly a domino effect elsewhere in Cub-land. On April 14, 2022, the updated Cross Cub 110 first rolled into the public eye, hot on the heels of its cuddly bear of a Super Cub sibling.

The new Honda Cross Cub comes in both 50cc and 110cc versions, each to suit your particular needs. Back in 2021, Honda made a splash in Japan with a limited edition Puko Blue livery for its Cross Cub 110 line, but now that color joins the lineup on the new Cross Cub 110 as a regular option.

Another classic favorite Honda special-edition livery is back as a regular option for both the Cross Cub 50 and the Cross Cub 110, as well. Remember Kumamon, the adorable bear mascot of Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture? He’s graced multiple special edition Honda bikes in the past (Cross Cub, Monkey, Giorno), and since the public still loves him very much, he can now be found on both displacements of the new Cross Cub as well.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Cross Cub 50 and Cross Cub 110

18 Photos

Disc brakes, ABS, cast wheels with tubeless tires, and that dual-sport look (after all, “Cross Cub” is short for “Crossover Cub”) could just make this the particular Honda Cub you’re looking for if you live in Japan. The Hunter Cub 125 fills a similar role and aesthetic at a larger point of displacement, but since tiered licensing structures work differently in different countries, models like the Cross Cub 50 and 110 are there to scratch your quasi-dual-sport Cub itch at multiple displacement levels.

Both the Cross Cub 50 and Cross Cub 110 feature air-cooled, overhead cam, single-cylinder engines. The CC50 boasts a 49cc unit with bore and stroke of 37.8 x 44.0, making a claimed 3.6 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 2.8 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. Meanwhile, the CC110 gets a 109cc mill with bore and stroke of 47.0 x 63.1, making a claimed 7.9 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 6.5 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Cross Cubs both offer electric and kick starting as an option. Suspension on both consists of a telescopic fork up front and a swingarm in the rear. The CC50 rolls on a pair of 14-inch cast wheels, while the CC110 gets a pair of 17-inch cast wheels. The CC110 gets ABS, while the CC50 does not.

Cross Cub 50 comes in your choice of Camouflage Green, Classic White, or the Graphite Black Kumamon Edition. Meanwhile, the Cross Cub 110 comes in Matt Armored Green Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Grey, Puco Blue, or the Kumamon-edition Graphite Black.

Prices start at ¥297,000 (about $2,278) for the base CC50 and range up to ¥374,000 (about $2,869) for the Kumamon Edition CC110. For the moment, these Cross Cubs have only been announced for the Japanese market. However, the Cross Cub has been popular in other Asian markets as well, so we won’t be surprised when they show up elsewhere in Asia.