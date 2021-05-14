Honda made a splash in 2020 when it introduced the Trail 125/CT 125 to North American and European markets. We enjoyed every minute of seat time with Honda’s off-roading minimoto in November, 2020, but Japan has been ahead of the curve for some time. Back in 2017, Team Red revealed the Cross Cub 110 at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and launched in 2018. Now, the brand is making another splash by releasing a limited-edition Puko Blue CC 110.

Based on the Super Cub 110, the trail bike borrows the platform’s step-through frame but sheds the leg fairings and adds a frame-mounted LED headlight. Honda also hangs an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 109cc single from that iconic frame, and the mini mill churns out 7.9 horsepower and 6.3 lb-ft of torque. The four-stroke mates to a four-speed gearbox and the CC 110 sips from a 1.1-gallon gas tank.

Retailing for ¥341,000 ($3,118 USD), the Cross Cub features Camouflage Green, Pearl Shining Yellow, and Classical White colorways. The Graphite Black version commands a ¥352,000 ($3,218 USD) price tag, however. With a 30.9 seat height and 234-pound wet weight, the CC 110 suits riders of all sizes and skill levels. The tail rack, dual-sport tires, and slotted exhaust shield align with the vintage off-roader aesthetic, even if riders never really take it to the dirt.

Since its 2018 introduction, the Cross Cub hasn’t seen many updates, but Honda equipped the minimoto with a new tail lamp in 2020 to comply with Japan’s new road regulations. The new Puko Blue color will only grace 2,000 CC 110 units. Despite the exclusivity, Honda will retain the ¥341,000 ($3,118 USD) MSRP found on the base model. Team Red will release the Puko Blue color scheme in Japan on July 21, 2022. Reservations are open, but many expect the 2,000 Cross Cubs to go soon.