After Indian Motorcycle went bankrupt in 1953, countless companies and entrepreneurs tried to revive the iconic American brand. One such attempt was led by Ford Clymer. Under Clymer, Indian offered the 50cc MM5A mini bike for children. Produced in Italy by Italjet, the imported two-stroke machine mustered 1.5 horsepower and a top speed between 10 to 12 mph (depending on the rider's weight).

When the Indian name transferred to Alan Newman Ownership, the MM5A came along for the ride. Eventually, the mini moto met its demise when the company declared bankruptcy yet again in 1977. We don’t have official MM5A production numbers, but a healthy aftermarket and resale market suggests high volumes and high build quality. After more than 50 years with one owner, this 1969 MM5A was acquired in 2020 and will go to auction on March 18, 2021.

Gallery: 1969 Indian MM5A Mini Bike

6 Photos

In excellent running condition, the MM5A for sale also features the original 50cc single, chrome fenders and exhaust, and even the owner’s manual. The mini moto only stands 18 inches tall and weighs in at a scant 57 pounds. A centrifugal clutch and no transmission keep things simple for the kiddies while a small intake limits power to manageable levels. The little gas-sipper also returns 200 miles to the gallon.

This example features an Indian headdress logo and script painted by the original owner and a new seat cover. If the orange tank, classic proportions, and retro tires aren’t enough vintage styling for you, the dual shock setup and perforated exhaust shield should do the trick. Mecum’s Glendale (Arizona) Auction will host this 1969 Indian MM5A on the weekend of March 18-21. While the little bike may not go fast on the tarmac, we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes fast at the auction.