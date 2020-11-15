"Get them while they're young and bend their minds." That's exactly what Indian is looking to do with their latest offering, the eFTR Jr.

Styled to look like the FTR 750 that Indian's Wrecking Crew has raced to immense success in the American Flat Track series, this version is kid-sized, because that's who it's meant for. Children 8 and up can hop on the eFTR Jr and live out their racing fantasies, especially if mom and dad splurge for the matching youth apparel collection. At just 175 pounds, it's light enough to pick up if you crash. Best of all, it's electric, so there's no messy gas or oil to worry about, and best of all, no noise. Even its price of $750 evokes its big brother, the FTR 750.

This video features professional photographer Scott Toepfer and son Levi. The elder Toepfer fell in love with motorcycles at a young age. He also took up photography and combined the two into a successful career for himself. Scott wanted to share his love of motorcycles with Levi, which is where the eFTR Jr comes in. Levi enjoys being able to ride with his dad, turning motorcycling into an activity that's fun for the whole family, starting at a young age.

This is genuinely a brilliant marketing tool on the part of Indian. The eFTR Jr is really nothing like the race bike except in appearance, but that appearance is certain to leave a mark. It builds brand loyalty in future customers who are still too young to be aware of it. They'll watch American Flat Track and see "their bike" winning races. When they grow up, they'll remember the good times they had on the eFTR Jr as a kid, and look first to Indian to recapture that feeling. Grown-up models like the FTR 1200 will be waiting for them.