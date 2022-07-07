This Honda CT125 Hunter Cub By Custom Shop PLOT Is Ready For Adventure

When Honda released the new generation CT125, the world was delighted with Team Red’s rugged new runabout. The Hunter Cub proved itself as an approachable option for those looking for a commuter-friendly two-wheeler that could go beyond the confines of paved roads. Across Japan and the rest of Asia, folks have been customizing their Cubs to suit a variety of use cases.

The most popular of which seems to be that of transforming the Cub into a cute, adventure-ready machine. This is exactly what custom shop PLOT from Japan has done. At a glance, it’s clear that this little CT125 is more than willing to go beyond the beaten path and take you out to the countryside for a nice picnic, or even an overnight camping trip. Recently featured in a story by WeBike Japan, PLOT has fitted the bike with tons of accessories, gearing it up to be one rugged little adventurer. After all, it’s called the “Leisurely Adventure Style,” and it certainly has the good to back it up. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

For starters, the custom CT125 retains all of its stock underpinnings, meaning it’ll be very easy for others to replicate the build, should they desire to outfit their Cubs for camping trips and excursions. PLOT’s build features a healthy mix of bling parts and functional cargo accessories. To start, a fancy titanium exhaust system in the form of a FASARM M2 system has been fitted. Its burnt titanium finish is very stylish, and gives the Honda Cub a nice dash of color.

Up next, a whole host of luggage items have been mounted onto the bike. A side-mounted jerry can allows you to carry extra fuel to extend the bike’s range. The can features mounting points for additional luggage to be fitted onto the side. Mounting the container to the side means that the cargo rack at the back remains vacant. PLOT then used the rear rack to hold several luggage items. To account for the increased load, thick reinforcement plates have been fitted, while the bags themselves are made out of ballistic nylon ensuring waterproofness and abrasion resistance.

Last but not least, PLOT’s build has been fitted with a GEL-ZAB C saddle. This easy-open pull-up seat addresses an issue faced by a lot of Cub owners, in that it requires just one hand to operate. This allows the user to hold their luggage on one hand and toggle the seat with the other, as opposed to the stock setup which requires two hands to open.