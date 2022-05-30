Accessorize Your Honda Hunter Cub With Kijima's Adventure Catalog

The adaptability of the Hunter Cub may be the key to its popularity. The Hunter Cub is a more adventurous, tougher version of the Cub, which is the world's best-selling vehicle. It's known for its accessible and adaptable performance. You can rely on the Hunter Cub to get you to your destination, whether it's commuting to school or work, regular city riding, or the odd off-road adventure.

Understandably, there is a sizable aftermarket custom sector for such a bike. The Hunter Cub's potential to be a full-fledged adventure bike, although one with small proportions, was recognized by Kijima, a Japanese aftermarket and accessories specialist. Kijima created various aftermarket upgrades for travel and adventure shortly after the Hunter Cub's release, further enhancing the Hunter Cub's rugged appearance. Each item made with the final pieces has an outdoor vibe about it, and it goes nicely with the Hunter Cub's matte brown body color.

The most striking feature is the substantial increase in load capacity. Kijima has created a rear rack that may be used to transport a top box, which can be fitted with the popular 17-Type Special Packing Box. Additionally, front and center carriers may be added to the Hunter Cub, increasing its load capacity and allowing it to handle camping and touring with ease.

To go more specific, the khaki-colored JMS 17-Type Special Packing Box would set you back 30,800 Yen ($242) in Japan. Whether for city commuting or adventure riding, this kit considerably increases the bike's payload capacity. Installation necessitates the purchase of a steel box base for 8,800 Yen ($70). Side bags, which cost 8,580 yen ($67), may be attached to the Hunter Cub using the bag support, which costs 8,250 yen ($65).

Kijima has also designed an LED fog lamp kit for improved visibility. It comes with everything you need to get started, including a specially built bracket and an easy-to-use switch. The Hunter Cub's cargo capacity has been increased thanks to a new carrier on the headlights and a central carrier that is ideal for transporting small items.

Even better, Kijima has kept its accessories reasonably priced. The pieces for the completed bike in the photo cost about 200,000 Yen (around $1,500), which is about the same as a sophisticated full-system exhaust for larger bikes. Kijima's kit is obviously fantastic value for money, considering all of these useful pieces and accessories.