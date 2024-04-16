On April 7, 1979, the world changed forever. At least, if you're a fan of anything related to the Mobile Suit Gundam universe, it did. That's the date that the very first Gundam series debuted.

Given that the series shows no signs of abating and only seems to keep growing its international fan base, it should probably come as no surprise that Japanese motorcycle gear maker Kushitani recently teamed up with official Gundam clothing brand Strict-G on a limited-edition collection of moto gear and apparel.

There are nine items in the collection, including both casual apparel and off-road motorcycle jerseys, pants, and gloves. The designs are pretty cool, and seem of the type where you don't necessarily even have to be a Gundam fan to appreciate the aesthetic appeal.

Take a look:

Kushitani x Strict-G Mobile Suit Gundam Jersey Kushitani x Strict-G Mobile Suit Gundam Pants Kushitani x Strict-G Mobile Suit Gundam Gloves

Now, someone unfamiliar with the Gundam universe might have questions about the significance of RX-78-2. But it's hard to deny that the colors are used quite appealingly in the design of these pieces, and that the overall composition is likely to draw your eye before that detail does. It's the kind of thing where a fellow fan will be pleasantly surprised once they realize what they're seeing, but also a thing where even non-fans can appreciate this design. It seems like a win-win, in my book.

What's that? You say you'd prefer a design based on the MS-06S Zaku II Red Comet piloted by Char Aznable instead? That's cool, because Kushitani and Strict-G have you covered.

Kushitani x Strict-G Red Comet Jersey Kushitani x Strict-G Red Comet Pants Kushitani x Strict-G Red Comet Gloves

There's some casual apparel in the collection as well, including some shirts and zip-ups, a backpack, a waist bag, and even a key case. Prices for all the items vary based both on item and geography.

If you're a US-based fan, there's reason to be cautiously optimistic about whether you can get your hands on any of this stuff. The Premium Bandai store currently has several of the items in this collection listed with a status of Pre-Order on its website.

The two sets of gloves both have a US price listed at $118, while the Red Comet backpack is listed at US $268. Check the link in our Sources for a full list, as well as additional details and ordering information if you feel so inclined. Fingers crossed.

