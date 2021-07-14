Australia’s Stealth Electric Bikes has been a fixture in the news recently. In June, 2021, the e-bike specialists announced a new partnership with Giovanni Castiglioni’s C-Creative firm. Under the four-year agreement, the Italian company will provide funding and resources to the budding Aussie brand. With knowledge in design, production, and engineering, the deal could help Stealth grow exponentially in the next few years.

To support its future growth, the Melbourne-based company recently secured a commercial deal with VMoto Soco Italia. VMoto Soco International is an established force within the electric bike market with brands such as VMoto, E-max, and Super Soco already under its wing. The Italian subsidiary presents an opportunity for Stealth Electric Bikes to access the Italian market.

"We are happy to be able to share with a team of qualified professionals the objective of consolidating in Italy the results that our group is achieving in all the main international markets,” added Vmoto Soco International President of Strategy and Business Developments Graziano Milone. “Stealth's technical and design expertise will be a great opportunity for the VMOTO SOCO Italy team to compare and develop."

The deal will pool Stealth and VMoto resources for marketing, sales, and aftersales opportunities in Italy. Gaining access to Vmoto Soco’s European sales network will not only expand Stealth’s customer base, but will also leverage a trustworthy network for customers to purchase, maintain, and customize their electric bikes. The agreement also allows VMoto to increase market share in the mopeds and motorbikes segments by consolidating the two brands in Europe.

"This is an important synergy that will allow two complementary but aligned companies to optimize and increase their market share together,” stated Stealth CEO John Karambalis. “We are proud to be working alongside a partner like Vmoto Soco, certain that we can make a significant contribution in terms of experience and professionalism."