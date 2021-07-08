Established in 1901, Royal Enfield enjoys the title of “oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production". Thanks to its English/Indian heritage, the Royal Enfield badge has graced some of the most legendary models in motorcycling history. From introducing the Bullet in 1932 to launching the Meteor in 1949 to the Continental GTs and Interceptors of the ‘60s, the brand’s rich history still inspires its modern lineup.

With such a reverence for the past, Royal Enfield already aligns with the American Motorcyclist Association’s (AMA) annual Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD) celebration. Held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on July 23-25, 2021, the festivities will showcase vintage road races and motocross competitions along with cross-country and trials events.

“Royal Enfield motorcycles have a huge following due to their authentic retro look and substantial history, all of which makes them an excellent sponsor of our 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days event,” commented AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm, VMD attracts die-hard vintage bike enthusiasts from across the country, and that’s something the folks at Royal Enfield definitely recognize. They’ve been in the motorcycle business a long time, and having Royal Enfield as the presenting sponsor is an excellent fit.”

The 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bruce Brown’s seminal documentary On Any Sunday. Organizers will hold a special outdoor screening of the film on Friday, July 23, 2021. On Any Sunday star and flat track racer David Aldana will serve as the 2021 VMD Grand Marshal as well. Of course, the event will also feature a swap meet and vintage bike show, perfect arenas for Royal Enfield models of old and new.

“Royal Enfield is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for 2021 Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said Royal Enfield Americas Marketing Lead Bree Poland “Since 2015 we’ve been looking for the opportunity to support VMD, and now we’re excited to have the chance to be a part of this event.”