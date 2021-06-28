Harley-Davidson's new Pan America was a critical and commercial success when it hit the market in April, 2021. While more Harlistas are taking to the trail, a leather jacket, jeans, and open-face helmet don’t typically fare well off-road. That’s where gear powerhouse Rev’It! stepped in, joining forces with the Motor Company for an adventure lineup including two touring suits, gloves, and helmets.

Separated into two tiers, the Harley-Davidson and Rev’It Pan America collection consists of the Grit and Passage lines. Starting at the entry-level, the Grit jacket, pants, modular lid, and gloves are the more affordable options of the bunch. Despite the budget-friendly price tag, the Grit touring suit still flaunts the technical excellence and refined design commonly associated with Rev’It!

Composed with three separate layers, the PWR|Shell ripstop outer shell and PWR|Shell 600D reinforcements deliver impressive abrasion-resistant qualities. The removable Hydratex liner is waterproof yet breathable and the detachable thermal inner lining regulates internal temps even in the coldest environs. Armor includes SEEFLEX CE-level 2 shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee protectors. The jacket and pants set retail for $550 and $325, respectively, and only come in an olive green colorway.

Gallery: Harley-Davidson X Rev’It! Pan America Adventure Touring Gear

8 Photos

The Grit gloves provide similar protective properties with PWR|Shield material on the palm and TPR molding at the knuckles, fingers, and thumb. The well-ventilated yet waterproof gloves suit three-season riding, and come with a $125 price tag. At just $275, the Grit modular helmet rounds out the entry-level line. Its polycarbonate shell meets ECE and DOT standards and boasts compatibility with BOOM! Audio 20S and Harley-Davidson headsets.

The Passage jacket and pants highlight Harley and Rev’It!’s premium off-road outfit. The brand’s breathable Hydratex® 3L membrane seals out moisture while the VCS|Aquadefence ventilation system still provides ample airflow. The all-in-one construction eliminates the need to shed layers and results in a lightweight suit. The Passage’s PWR|Shell outer and Schöeller C-change material not only increase abrasion resistance but comfort as well.

Similar to the Grit set, the Passage comes with SEEFLEX CE-level 2 shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee armor. The touring outfit only comes in black and the jacket retails for $800 while the pants come in at $550. Harley offers both Grit and Passage jackets in sizes S-3XL and both pants 30-42.

The Passage gloves match the touring suit’s protection and comfort with Hydratex waterproofing, soft knuckle protectors, and stretch materials at the top of the hands. On the underside, a goatskin palm and TPU sliders deliver premium abrasion protection and command a $250 MSRP. The Passage modular helmet’s lightweight composite shell exceeds DOT and ECE standards, but the increased ventilation sets it apart from its budget-friendly counterpart. Still compatible with BOOM! Audio 20S and Harley-Davidson headsets, the Passage helmet retails for $500.