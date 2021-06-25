Several motorcycle jacket and pant sets feature large mesh panels to increase air circulation. The added ventilation certainly helps in hotter climes, but better breathability doesn’t always equate to better safety. Germany-based Stadler has a solution though. The company’s Stadler Air Scoop System (SASS) boasts large zippered vents. When unzipped, the expanded ducts funnel large airstreams to the rider.

Stadler’s latest textile suit consists of the Treasure Pro jacket and Quest Pro pants, and both feature the SASS technology to help riders deal with summertime temps. The Treasure Pro sports its SASS pockets at both arms and along the sides of the jacket. The Quest Pro only increases airflow with two intakes at the thighs, two more at the lower leg, and two exhaust slits at the back of the leg. Three additional inlets at the chest along with four exhaust vents spread across the tricep and back help in the warmest conditions.

Aside from ventilation, the Treasure Pro jacket benefits from a GORE-TEX 3-layer laminate construction and comfortable mesh lining. Reinforced sections at the shoulders and elbows provide additional impact and abrasion protection while elastic pleats at the shoulder blades improve comfort and range of motion. Arm adjusters allow users to personalize fit and Stadler includes level 2 armor at the shoulder, elbow, and back.

Users can also attach the Treasure Pro to the matching Quest Pro pants via Stadler’s zipper connection system. Consisting of a GORE-TEX Pro 3-Lagen Laminat exterior and mesh interior, the trousers also prioritize safety and comfort. Level 2 elbow and shoulder armor provide premium protection at common impact zones while the anti-slip material at the seat and inner thighs gives the rider excellent command in the saddle. Shirring above the knees and at the seat also enhances comfort and mobility.

Stadler offers both the Treasure Pro jacket and Quest Pro pants in men’s sizes 25–31, 48–62, and 98–118, and women’s sizes 19–24, 36–46, 76–84. The jacket only comes in a gray/black colorway and retails for €1,349 ($1,611 USD). The pants, on the other hand, stick to a simple all-black color scheme and carry an €899 ($1,074 USD) price tag.