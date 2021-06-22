IXON’s Gyre Air A is a lightweight riding jacket that’s ready for one season, and one season alone: summer. With plenty of mesh panels and a waterproof rain cover, this could very well be your go-to jacket during the sweltering days of summer.

There’s lots to talk about here, so let’s get into the features, starting with the shell. The Air A shares the same shell as the base Gyre model, which is designed in a classic textile sport style. Composed of 600D polyester, one of the highlights of the Gyre shell is the large mesh panels in the front, back, and sleeves. We have to assume that’s where the word “Air” comes from in the product name. CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder protectors are included, as is a back protector—always a nice touch. There’s also a pair of race-inspired outer shoulder protectors and front pockets that can accommodate chest protectors. There’s plenty of reflective material featured, too; all in all, there’s plenty of protection built into the Gyre Air A.

For convenience, the jacket has six pockets—two exterior and four internal, including a waterproof phone pocket. There are flex panels in the armpit and elbow areas, plus Velcro adjustment straps at the cuffs and waist. The collar features a neoprene neckroll for comfort.

The Gyre Air A also comes with a waterproof outer liner in screamin’, hi-viz yellow, so you’ll be super visible and dry (at least from the waist up!) should you be caught in a downpour.

The Gyre Air A is an adaptation of the base Gyre model, which lacks the back protector and rain liner, but includes a thermal liner (which the Air A does not have). We couldn’t find an MSRP or an official list of color options, so you’ll want to check with your local dealer if you like the sounds of the Air A. The base Gyre model, for what it’s worth, starts at 279.99 Euros (around $335).