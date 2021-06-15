Vanucci may be relatively unknown in the States, but the brand has earned a following in mainland Europe. Thanks to an expansive product range and Enrico Vanucci’s refined Italian styling, the gear maker continues to grow. The new VSJ-2 leather jacket is the latest addition to the Vanucci lineup, and arrives just in time for the 2021 summer travel season.

Constructed of 1.2 mm thick cowhide, the VSJ-2 emphasizes abrasion resistance. Doubled leather sections at the shoulders and elbows reinforce common impact zones and safety seams ensure full coverage in the event of a slide. Additional impact protection comes in the form of removable Super Shield HTP shoulder protectors and height-adjustable elbow armor. Users will need to purchase back armor separately, but the leather jacket includes a pocket for a Super Shield HTP back protector.

Consisting of 78-percent polyamide, 14-percent aramid, and 8-percent elastane, the stretch material along the inner arm not only protects the rider but amplifies comfort. Leather shirring at the elbows and shoulder blades and an adjustable waistband further tailor the fit to individual riders. The soft neoprene collar also prioritizes comfort while the connection zipper allows users to pair the jacket with leather bottoms.

Two outside pockets, two interior pockets, and a dedicated document pouch deliver just enough storage without ruining the form-fitting silhouette. The 100-percent polyester mesh lining also keeps things cool when the mercury rises.

Retailing for €399 ($484 USD), the VSJ-2 is an affordable and stylish option for sportbike and naked bike riders. Vanucci offers the leather jacket in black, black/red, black/blue, and gray colorways and the sizes range from Euro 24 to 28, 46 to 64, and 94 to 106. Unfortunately, the VSJ-2 isn’t yet available in a women’s cut just yet, but the broad size range should suit a variety of body shapes.