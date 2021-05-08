Are you shopping for a new one-piece leather suit? If so, IXS introduced its new Sport LD Suit RS-800 1.0 just in time for the 2021 riding and track day season. It comes with plenty of desirable features, including elbow sliders with interchangeable colored inserts, so you can color-match with your bike, the rest of your gear, or anything else you want. Let’s take a look.

The suit is made of full-grain leather, in your choice of bovine nappa leather or kangaroo leather. The fit is ergonomic and decidedly sporty, yet comfortable. Perforations up front work together with the detachable, breathable Coolmax lining to keep your body temperature at comfortable levels. Since you can take the liner out, it’s easy to wash after those intense saddle sessions, too.

For your comfort, stretch inserts are conveniently located in several areas. These include the inner arms, crotch, backs of your knees, and your calves. There’s also leather accordion stretch at the shoulders, across your back, over your knees, and across the seat of the pants to make movement easy and natural. The back has an aerodynamic hump that’s prepared for a drinks system if you want it. The two-way front zip has a concealed wind flap, as well.

Gallery: iXS Sport LD Suit RS-800 1.0

9 Photos

For your protection, iXS built a bunch of features into this suit. They doubled up on the leather layers at key points, including the shoulders, elbows, butt, and knees. There’s also coccyx padding to help shield your tailbone.

The suit comes with a set of CE level 2 impacTec shoulder, elbow, and knee protectors, as well as a back protector. The hip protectors included are CE level 1. Chest protectors can fit into the provided pockets. All protector pockets are made from leather that is firmly sewn to the outer material, to ensure that your armor stays in place. A pair of iXS knee sliders is also included, and the cuffs and ankles have autolocking zippers so they don’t open unless you want them to.

The iXS Sport LD Suit RS-800 1.0 is available in two colorways for 2021: black/red/white or black/grey/white, in sizes 48H-60H, or long: 98H-110H. It appears that men’s sizes are the only ones on offer as of May, 2021. MSRP for the cow leather version is $979, or 849.95 Euros.