Is it time for a new helmet? If your answer is yes, and you’re thinking about a sweet new modular lid, we have a new option for you to consider. Swiss moto gear company iXS just introduced its newest flip-up design, the Flip-Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0. This mostly-fiberglass lid is ready for your next journey in two colors and a range of sizes. Let’s take a look.

The main shell is made out of fiberglass, and comes in two shell sizes spanning head sizes XS through XL. The chin bar is made of polycarbonate, and because it’s a modular helmet, can easily flip up and out of the way any time you need it to. Both the forehead and the chin have ventilation for good airflow, and there’s an integrated eyeglass channel in the cheek pads if you need it.

The clear, scratch-resistant visor is quick-change and comes with Pinlock. The liner is both removable and washable, as are the cheek pads. Your closure at the chin is the micro-ratchet type, to keep things nice and simple, with or without your gloves on. There’s an integrated, drop-down sun visor, as is common with many modular helmets. This helmet is currently ECE 22.05-certified.

Gallery: iXS Flip-Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0

4 Photos

Color choices, like the helmet itself, are pretty simple and straightforward. Choose from a very high-viz luminous yellow and black combination, or the much more low-key matt black and grey combo. No matter which one you choose, the main color (either fluorescent yellow or matt black) is accented by subtle, thin-line graphics. Whether you’re going for a bold, bright look that gets you seen, or you just like black and silver, the design is pretty eye-catching.

IXS lists the Flip-Up Helmet iXS460 FG 2.0 at € 249.95 for the EU and UK. U.S. pricing is listed at $289. The company’s website says they’re not yet in stock, so your best bet is to check with your regional iXS distributor to find out specifics regarding availability.