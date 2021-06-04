Many sport-touring riders prefer the protection of full leathers. However, very few are clamoring to hop into a one-piece leather cocoon when the summer approaches. Luckily, Spidi has a solution with its Laser Touring leather suit, a two-piece set that combines the protection of a racing suit with the convenience of street gear.

Constructed from Spidi’s proprietary Tech Leather material, the Laser sports a main chassis of tough 1.1 to 1.3mm leather with flex zones at the upper shoulders and lower back. The elastic high-tenacity nylon flex zones complement the leather panels with additional abrasion resistance, achieving a AAA CE rating in the process. Of course, the zipper system allows users to adjoin the leather jacket for comprehensive coverage.

Gallery: Spidi Laser Touring Leather Suit

7 Photos

For impact protection, the Laser also features level 2 armor at the elbow and level 1 protectors at the shoulder, knee, and hip. Additional back and chest armor pockets accommodate the brand’s Warrior Back and Warrior Chest protectors. Spidi also offers adjustable and removable knee sliders (sold separately). Thanks to the AAA CE rating and included armor, the Laser will suit sport-touring and track riding as well.

Despite the tough exterior, the fixed mesh liner keeps the rider cool and comfortable all day long. Perforated leather panels increase air circulation while comfort material at the lower pant legs helps with those long days in the saddle. Riders can wear the Laser in full configuration or opt for just the trousers or jacket. The modularity is perfect for warmer weather, enabling riders to shed layers when not on the bike.

Available in black/red, black/white, and black/fluo yellow colorways, the Spidi Laser Touring suit retails for $849.90. The two-piece leather set comes in sizes 46 through 50 and fits all seasons of riding.