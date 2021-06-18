Enthusiasts looking for more race track styling in street gear are going to want to check out REV’IT’s new Hyperspeed Air. It’s a leather jacket that’s racy enough for the true sport bike rider but fashionable enough for the sophisticated sport tourer or urban commuter.

REV’IT is well known and respected by riders around the world for its build quality and keen attention to fashion. The Hyperspeed Air is no exception, offering a jacket that’s high-spec with a distinctly Euro look and fit. Based on the company’s one-piece Hyperspeed full leather suit, the Air is a summer jacket with some versatility in the form of a removable thermal vest.

Since it’s based on a race suit—something REV’IT has MotoGP-level experience with—the Hyperspeed Air’s outer shell is very robust in design, made from a mix of cowhide and synthetic leather. However, the word “Air” in the product name represents airflow, and there’s plenty of it here. Perforations throughout the jacket, mesh panels using a woven “3-D air mesh fabric” and air inlets in the shoulders ensure fresh air gets to the rider’s core.

Other features of the shell include stretch panels in the joint areas, three pockets for storage, an adjustable waist strap, and race-suit-like zippers in the wrists. REV’IT uses CE-level-2-certified Seeflex shoulder and elbow protectors, and you can add a back protector and chest protector inserts if desired. The jacket can be zipped into a set of the brand’s leather bottoms for full-body protection, and REV’IT even has a clever belt that allows you to connect it to a pair of the brand’s jeans to fully cover your hide.

The general design and color combinations of the Hyperspeed Air are really well sorted, with the REV’IT logo stamped boldly on the chest. It comes in sizes from 46 to 58, in black/gray, black/white, or black/neon red. Suggested retail pricing is 529.99 Euros ($630 USD).