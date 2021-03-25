The International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) race dates back to 1913. Covering up to 1,250 miles in the span of six days, the prestigious off-road competition draws over 500 riders from up to 32 countries. To keep things interesting, FIM moves the contest to a new location each year, but that doesn’t stop the hordes from descending on the ISDE base camp.

The race is so esteemed that KTM releases an up-spec 500 EXC-F Six Days Edition to commemorate the event each year. This year, the six-day race will tackle Italy’s Apennines Mountains between Lombardy and Piedmont. The 2021 competition marks ISDE’s return to Italy following the 2013 edition in Sardinia, and KTM’s sister company, Husqvarna will support the race in its own way.

As the 2021 ISDE exclusive partner, Husky will offer rental and support packages to pro and amateur competitors alike. From race support to spare parts, the brand’s service package caters to existing Husqvarna riders and rental customers. Husqvarna’s €1,350 ($1,590 USD) Motorcycles Race Service includes:

Service station access

Technical instruction

Technical assistance (as permitted by FIM rules)

Service tools

Motorex Lubricants

Race gasoline

Daily settings and race information update

WP Suspension support

Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tyres, etc.

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruit)

Spare Parts Service (costs of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc.)

One air filter every day for the race days per rider (up to six air filters in total)

First bike service after pre-ride (before technical control)

De-restrict motorcycle (if required)

For some riders, transporting their personal bike to Italy may prove problematic and Husky’s full rental service could be a feasible alternative. For €2,690 ($3,168 USD), customers can rent two-stroke models such as the TE 250i and TE300i. For those that prefer four-strokes, the FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501 will cost €2,990 ($3,521 USD) to rent. Of course, the package will include the six-day rental, registration, insurance, and transport fees.

With the 2021 ISDE race kicking off on August 30, 2021, those interested in bike rentals must book before July 30, 2021. Those requiring Husqvarna’s services need to order the package by July 31, 2021. Also, note that VAT taxes aren’t included in the prices, so you may want to save a little extra if you’re planning on tackling the Apennines this summer.