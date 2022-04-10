Calling all adventurers, KTM’s bringing back the World Adventure Week this year, 2022, and it’s open to any and every rider on any type of bike.

It doesn’t matter if you’re on a KTM 790 Adventure or 390 Duke, it doesn’t even matter if you’re not a KTM rider, all are welcome in this year's upcoming event kicking off on July 4, and lasting up until July 10, 2022.

Since it is also called “World Adventure Week,” it doesn’t matter where you are on planet Earth, so long as you want to go out, ride, and rack up the mileage on your motorcycle, everyone is welcome. The most adventurous of riders during the week-long event will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes, as well as a chance to be featured on the official World Adventure Week page plus KTM’s global social media channels.

On each of the days, there will be different challenges for riders to undertake and complete. The most basic of which is the personalized award for all riders that clock in 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) or more during the week.

At the time of this article’s writing, there’s no news on the challenges that Team Orange wants riders to take. Perhaps in the days or weeks leading up to the event, KTM will publish challenges so riders can prepare and make sure to map out their journeys.

In the previous years, challenges included riding 242 miles in one go (that’s 390 kilometers, cheeky if done with any KTM 390 if you ask me), going up 890 meters (2920 feet) of elevation, participating in a group ride, and many more. Expect something similar to happen this year. Lucky riders who've completed challenges in the 2021 World Adventure Week were chosen and received prizes like Shoei helmets, adventure gear, and even luggage.

The goal of the KTM World Adventure Week is to bring all riders from the adventuring community closer together. Before you head out this July, make sure to download the RISER app available on either Apple or Android devices so you can record your rides for submissions.

In case you want to know exactly how far away the event is, make sure to visit the official World Adventure Week website, as it has a nifty countdown that lets you know how long it’ll be before the kick-off.