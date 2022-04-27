Since Pierer Mobility acquired GasGas in 2019, the Spanish enduro and trial bike specialist has broadened its horizons. For its first foray into Grand Prix racing, GasGas supported the front-running Moto3 Aspar team. Winning the Dakar Rally with Sam Sunderland brought the brand even more recognition in January, 2022. Unfortunately, GasGas didn’t offer street-legal models to capitalize on that racing success—until now.

GasGas doesn’t have to take a leap of faith with the 2023 ES 700 and SM 700, though. Heavily based on the popular KTM 690 Enduro R and 690 SMC-R, the new dual sport and supermoto possess similar characteristics to its Team Orange cousins. The same liquid-cooled, 693cc single powers both models with 74 horsepower peaking at 8000 rpm and 54.2 lb-ft. tapping out at 6500 rpm.

Despite different use cases, the ES 700 and SM 700 also share a 3.6-gallon, rear-mounted fuel tank and handguards. A slipper clutch, bi-directional quickshifter, and auto-blipper also suit life on the track and the trail. The dual sport and supermoto differ in several, important categories, however.

Gallery: 2023 GasGas ES 700 and SM 700

12 Photos

Favoring on-road agility and versatility, the SM 700 champions WP’s 48mm APEX front end and a link-type WP APEX shock. The suspenders provide 8.5 inches of travel at the front and 9.4 inches of travel out back. Unlike the 690 SMC-R, the SM 700 sports a 17-inch cast alloy wheelset shod in Continental ContiAttack SM Evo. The Brembo Monoblock four-piston front caliper and 320mm disc still remain, though, bringing the SM 700 to an immediate halt.

The ES 700, on the other hand, attacks the trail with WP XPLOR suspension and 9.8 inches of travel fore and aft. The off-road-appropriate 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel help riders overcome obstacles, and the Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires suit both on and off-road duty. Due to the different chassis, the GasGas reports a 36.8-inch seat height and 321-pound dry weight for the ES 700 and a 35.4-inch saddle height and 327-pound dry weight for the SM 700.

Those differences extend to the electronic suite as well. Both models boast two selectable ride modes, but Mode 1 prioritizes on-road safety with tractable throttle response, cornering ABS, and lean-sensitive traction control. Supermoto riders looking to push the limits can switch to Mode 2 for sharper throttle pick-up, supermoto ABS, and less restrictive traction control parameters. Conversely, Mode 2 equips the ES 700 for the dirt by disengaging lean-sensitive aids and refining the power delivery.

While the rest of the world will receive the 2022 models, North America will have to wait for the 2023 ES 700 and SM 700. GasGas hasn’t listed North American availability or pricing yet, but with the KTM 690 SMC-R and Enduro R retailing for $12,499, the ES 700 and SM 700 shouldn’t be far off that MSRP.