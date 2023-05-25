The 2024 KTM EXC enduro lineup is here with a full sweep of two-stroke and four-stroke machines to suit a wide range of riders. What’s new on these bikes? A better question to ask might be what isn’t new, because there’s a whole lot going on here. Let’s dive right in.

To start, the 2024 KTM EXC range gets a brand-new frame, which Team Orange says offers improved longitudinal and torsional flex parameters, benefiting rider feedback, energy absorption, and bike stability in straight lines.

With that new frame also comes updated suspension componentry. Up front, there’s now a 48mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork complete with a new mid-valve piston concept to optimize oil flow within that closed cartridge. In the rear, you get a WP XPLOR PDS shock. Crucially, suspension at both ends is both fully and easily adjustable for riders with simple hand clickers and no need for tools to dial it in.

Gallery: 2024 KTM EXC and EXC-F Enduro Range

15 Photos

Speaking of the rear of the bike, the 2024 KTM EXC range also gets a new two-piece subframe constructed from a mixture of polyamide and aluminum to make it both lightweight and strong. That subframe is also where all the electronic components for the EXC bikes live, including KTM’s new Offroad Control Unit.

The new OCU, incidentally, eliminates the need for a host of fuses and relays that were necessary in the previous design. It’s programmed so that if an individual electrical component experiences a failure, it’s independently deactivated. An LED lighting system to display status (red means stop, green means go) lets riders know at a glance if something is wrong so they can troubleshoot more quickly.

Other newness on the 2024 KTM EXC range includes new bodywork all around, including work done with the Red Bull KTM Factory team to improve the rider triangle and ergonomics for the new bikes. Knee contact is improved as a result, even when standing up. A new front fender with mud-repelling fins and a new tank in two different sizes (one for the two-strokes and one for the four-strokes) are now transparent, so you can visually confirm your fuel level.

What about engine changes? For 2024, the two-stroke EXC bikes now receive electronic throttle body injection, or TBI. The reed valve case has also been redesigned to avoid the problems posed by excess fuel delivery during extreme uphill and downhill riding situations. The two-stroke range also now gets two engine maps thanks to these changes, which can be selected from a switch.

On the 2024 EXC four-stroke bikes, KTM improved the center of gravity by tilting the engine two degrees backward and simultaneously dropping the front sprocket down lower by 3mm. These actions improve mass centralization, as well as anti-squat character to improve handling in multiple rider scenarios. Traction control and a quickshifter are now standard on the four-strokes as well.

The 2024 KTM EXC two-stroke range consists of the 150 EXC, 250 EXC, and 300 EXC. Meanwhile, the 2024 KTM EXC-F four-stroke range consists of the 250 EXC-F, the 350 EXC-F, the 450 EXC-F, and the 500 EXC-F. Pricing and availability will vary depending on market, as KTM sells its bikes worldwide. Per KTM, the 2024 EXC range should begin rolling into dealerships in June 2023. Your best bet for the most current information in your area is to contact your local KTM dealer for more information.