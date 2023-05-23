On May 23, 2023, KTM’s Italian subsidiary confirmed that it will once again attend EICMA 2023 after having spent the past couple of years away. The Milan motorcycle show is a high point on the international motorcycle show calendar and is currently scheduled to take place from November 7 through 12, 2023.

To celebrate its return, the house of Mattighofen is planning to showcase what it describes as a brand new stand concept, along with all its latest models. Naturally, Team Orange will also be keen to celebrate all of its latest victories across all the motorsports series that it participates in, including MotoGP, the Dakar and other rallies, and of course motocross.

“It is truly a pleasure to announce our return to EICMA a in a very important year for us. We believe it is essential to be present in one of the most important sector events on the international scene. In the recent past, strategies there have been different but, in this 2023 it was right to make a further effort and be present. With our participation we would like to send an important signal to the market, to insiders and to the general public of enthusiasts,” KTM Sportmotorcycle Italia managing director Tommaso Telaro said in a statement.

"KTM's presence is highly anticipated and significant news. As organizers we are delighted to be able to count such an important group again among our exhibitors at the 2023 Edition, a sign also of how much EICMA is undeniably a modern, current and indispensable tool of communication and projection on the markets for the two-wheeler industry. We are certain that this announcement will also be welcomed with enthusiasm by fans of the brand and by the general EICMA public,” added EICMA executive director Giacomo Casartelli.

Since it’s only the final stretch in May 2023, there are nearly five and a half months to go before EICMA 2023 takes over our minds and hearts in earnest. What kinds of new models will KTM bring to this year’s event? Will Husqvarna and GasGas also make appearances? As and when we have more information, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.