EICMA 2022 Registers Impressive 38 Percent Increase In Attendees

EICMA has long been one of the most anticipated exhibitions in the motorcycle industry. Ever since its inauguration in 1914, the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, colloquially referred to as the Milan Motor Show, has been the center of attention when it came to new model releases, tech showcases, as well as accessories, gear, and apparel.

It goes without saying that all editions of EICMA are special, but EICMA 2022 was certainly one for the books. Indeed, the numbers are a testament to this, with an increase of 38 percent in attendance versus EICMA 2021. Interestingly, more than 38,747 people working in the industry graced the event, with a staggering 51 percent flying in from overseas. On top of that, more than 6,900 folks from the media—including journalists, vloggers, and influencers—38 percent of which from abroad made the trip to Milan for the occasion. There were a total of 1,370 brands showcasing their latest products and tech in the exhibition, representing 45 countries.

Indeed, the highlights of EICMA 2022 paint a picture of how exciting the new releases of manufacturers are for the coming model year, and represent a major shift in the motorcycle industry as a whole. To start with, there are more electric models than ever before, with major manufacturers showcasing their electric concepts and production models. In particular, Piaggio, Kymco, QJ Motor, and Energica were among the many manufacturers to showcase electric models in the exhibit. There’s also a growing number of mid-sized adventure bikes hitting the market, most notable of which are the Honda XL750 Transalp and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

Of course, the latest and greatest innovations in technology were showcased in full force, as well, with exciting new products from the likes of Brembo, with a new top-spec, race-inspired braking system, as well as fancy new exhausts from Officine Italiane Zard. EICMA reports that the successful numbers are partly attributable to new digital content services, allowing people to access more information about the event remotely. On top of that, EICMA 2022 has a particular focus on B2B products, encouraging businesses to form partnerships to offer better products and services to end users.

