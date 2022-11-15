Electric motorcycles are here, and they’re here to stay. However, if you’re into the more performance-oriented side of motorcycling, I’m sure you’ll agree with me when I say that options for sporty electric two-wheelers are far and few in between. Perhaps the market just isn’t there yet, as most electric two-wheelers in Europe and Asia have utility and practicality in mind.

Kymco, a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer known mostly for its scooters first showcased its intentions of targeting the performance-oriented electric motorcycle segment back in 2018 when it debuted the SuperNEX prototype at EICMA. Now, some four years later, the SuperNEX has yet to make it to production. In fact, the project had gone quiet for quite a long time, so much so that hopes of the bike ever making it to reality were vanishing. Luckily, at EICMA 2022, Kymco showcased some design updates to the SuperNEX concept—but yes, it’s still a concept.

While we all wait with baited breath for the production version of the SuperNEX to be released, Kymco continues teasing us with the bike’s exciting specs. Perhaps the coolest thing about the SuperNEX is the fact that it has a six-speed transmission just like a gasoline-powered motorbike. It even has an artificial engine sound piped in via speakers, in an attempt to simulate the traditional motorcycle experience. Of course, these features—the manual transmission and engine sound—aren’t necessary for improving performance, but rather, providing a more “exciting riding experience.”

Stylistically speaking, the SuperNEX is as modern-futuristic as it gets. The bike displayed at EICMA features this unique honeycomb design that could easily trigger a trypophobia attack. The bike has an alien insectoid look about it, with a black fairing underlined by blue accents. Ergonomics-wise, it’s pretty much like most other supersports with low and aggressive clip-on bars and aggressive, rear-set foot pegs. Of course, the SuperNEX gets a full-color TFT screen and LED lights all around.

Performance wise, we’re looking at an electric motor capable of propelling the sportbike from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. The bike has a claimed top speed of 250 kilometers per hour, or 155 miles per hour. Complementing the punchy electric motor is a comprehensive electronics package called FEP, or Full Engagement Performance. This suite contains feature discharge as wheelie control, traction control, and cornering ABS. The bike also gets four riding modes, and as mentioned, the multi-frequency acoustic generator that emulates the sound of conventional internal combustion engines.

Unfortunately, amidst all the updates to the SuperNEX, Kymco has yet to announce when, if at all, this bike will actually make it to production. On paper, the bike looks like it’s ready to launch anytime now. However, as is the case with most new electric two-wheelers, real world performance can sometimes defy what the spec sheet proposes, so hopefully we get to see the Kymco SuperNEX hit the road sooner than later.

