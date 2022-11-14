Take A Look At QJ Motor’s New PV Electric Scooter

Love them or hate them, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been stepping up their game and making strides particularly in the electric motorcycle segment. We’ve seen some exciting new two-wheelers from Chinese manufacturers such as CFMoto’s Zeeho, and this time around, yet another motorcycle giant from China looks to make a name for itself in the rapidly growing electric scooter segment.

QJ Motor has become a force to be reckoned with, not just in China, but in the U.S. and Europe, too. Responsible for the rebirth and success of Benelli, QJ Motor has some of the highest levels of technology available at its disposal, and its recent releases have been a testament to this. As far as electric two-wheelers are concerned, QJ Motor looks to enter the maxi-scooter segment with the PV. Style-wise, the PV is sporty, angular, and sleek, and looks like your typical maxi-scooter. However, underneath its bodywork lies an electric powertrain that packs quite a punch.

The QJ Motor PV electric scooter gets a swing-arm-mounted electric motor capable of churning out 10 kW, or approximately 13.4 horsepower. This puts it at par with popular 150cc scooters such as the Yamaha NMAX and Honda ADV 150. In electric parlance, this much power output gives the PV a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour, or 81 miles per hour. As for range, QJ Motor claims up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) on a single charge, and charging takes five-and-a-half hours from zero to 80 percent.

As for features, we’re looking at your run-of-the-mill commuter scooter amenities such as a large under-seat storage compartment, pockets in the front apron, a luggage rack, and a tall adjustable windscreen. Safety amenities are pretty standard with front and rear ABS-equipped disc brakes from Bybre. The scooter also rolls on alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel Scooter tires. Other techie gadgets include a full-color TFT screen, and nifty cornering lights to improve night-time visibility.