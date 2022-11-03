QJ Motor Expected To Enter The Indian Market In November 2022

A recent article by Indian automotive publication AutoCar India states that QJ Motor is expected to make its Indian debut in November, 2022. Indeed, if this is the case, it would solidify expectations of the brand making massive steps towards global expansion. For those of you who are unaware, QJ Motor is the sister company of Benelli, and is under the ginormous Chinese motorcycle manufacturing giant known as the Qianjiang Group.

QJ Motor recently made strides in the world of racing by fielding a team in Moto3. The brand also recently entered the European market with a number of affordable, beginner-oriented models. In the Indian market, it’s expected to occupy the middleweight space, with bikes ranging from the 250cc to 500cc displacement range. According to AutoCar India’s report, the brand is expected to release four new models occupying the classic, neo-retro, naked, and cruiser segments. Some of these bikes have already been launched in Europe, so chances are the specs for the Indian market will remain the same, if not very slightly revised.

Let’s kick things off with the SRC500. Meant to do battle with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic range, the SRC500 employs classic styling with minimalist bodywork. It’s packing a 480cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that’s rated for 25 horsepower. Meanwhile, those looking for a slightly smaller machine can opt for the SRC250. At nearly half the displacement, the SRC250 makes 17.7 horsepower, and features a more scrambler-like appearance. It also gets a stealthier black and gray colorway, making it a bit sportier-looking than its 500cc sibling.

Moving on to the more modern offerings, QJ Motor is also expected to bring in the SRK400 to the Indian market. Just one look at this bike makes it clear that it looks to lock horns with the popular bikes in the 400cc segment. Styling wise, it looks very KTM with angular bodywork and an aggressive fascia. However, when we dive into the performance of this bike, it’s more like the Kawasaki Z400, with a parallel-twin engine churning out 41 horsepower. Furthermore, it tips the scales at 186 kilograms, making it a relatively lightweight machine.

Last but not least is the SRV300, a bike we’ve talked about before. Perhaps the first incarnation of QJ Motor’s partnership with Harley-Davidson, this lightweight cruiser is one of the few cruisers to be equipped with a small V-twin engine. With a 296cc displacement, this little V-twin engine pumps out 30 horsepower. Indeed, QJ Motor could’ve opted for a single cylinder or parallel-twin engine to keep costs down. However, it’s clear that it wanted to deliver some of that authentic cruiser character with this small-displacement two-wheeler.