QJ Motor Introduces SRK 400 Naked Bike In Europe

Out of all the Chinese motorcycle manufacturers, QJ Motor, the parent company of Benelli, seems to be the hardest at work when it comes to releasing new models on a regular basis. For the longest time, the brand had limited its operations to inside of China, with its Benelli-branded machines handling the global market. However, starting July 2022, the company will be selling QJ Motor-branded bikes in Europe.

The most entry-level model in QJ Motor’s European lineup comes in the form of the SRK 400, a machine that seeks to do battle with the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Z400. These bikes have proven to be among the most versatile models in Europe thanks to their accessibility, affordable pricing, and decent performance. It’s no surprise, then, that QJ Motor has strategically decided to introduce the SRK 400 in Europe.

So, what does the SRK 400 have going for it? Well, for starters, its attractive price tag of 5,800 Euros, or the equivalent of $6,200 USD is one. It’s also pretty decently equipped in terms of performance, too. With 41.5 horsepower on tap, it falls squarely in the middle of the 300 to 400 class in terms of power. The bike features a standard 400cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, likely with some similarities in architecture as fellow Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO’s 400 NK naked bike.

The QJ Motor SRK 400 does, however, show some signs that it was indeed built to a budget. For starters, it's rather heavy—the heaviest in its class, actually, at 186 kilograms ready to ride. That’s 20 kilograms heavier than its European and Japanese rivals; excess baggage that’ll surely make its presence felt in more spirited rides, as well as in fuel efficiency figures. In terms of dimensions, its taller and longer than its competition, so expect this bike to be a tad more docile both in terms of handling and acceleration, when compared to its energetic counterparts.

Taking all that into consideration, young riders who opt for the QJ Motor SRK 400 will see savings ranging from about 200 to 450 Euros as against its mainstream rivals. The question of whether or not it’s worth it is clearly a case-to-case basis. Nonetheless, more options in the market usually translates to generally happier consumers. As they say, variety is the spice of life. The QJ Motor SRK 400 will be accompanied by the SRV 550 and SRK 700 when it officially launched in Europe in July, 2022.