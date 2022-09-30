Husqvarna Svartpilen And Vitpilen 250 Get New Colors In India

Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen models set themselves apart from the rest of the selection of lightweight naked bikes primarily thanks to their styling. Indeed, these two bikes are among the most unique-looking machines out there, and flaunt a blend of modern and retro styling cues in a way that's different from most other neo-retro bikes out there.

In the Asian market, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 are popular premium options for those looking for sporty, stylish, yet practical everyday commuters. In the Indian market, where majority of these small-displacement machines are manufactured, Husqvarna has introduced new colorways for these bikes for the 2023 model refresh. The Vitpilen 250 is available in an elegant Ceramic White color scheme that boasts a matte white finish with contrasting gray elements at the back, and gloss black alloy wheels. The Svartpilen 250 meanwhile, retains its gray colorway, but this time with a Black and Blue Moonshine tone and dark beige accents at the rear.

Colors aside, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 remain mechanically identical to the outgoing models. They're both based on the KTM 250 Duke platform, a model that continues to sell incredibly well in India and the rest of the Asian market. As such, they share the same 248cc engine which is touted to be the most performance-oriented of its class. Thanks to a four-valve cylinder head, liquid-cooling, and electronic fuel-injection, this single-cylinder engine churns out a respectable 30 horsepower and 17 ft-lbs of torque. It sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

Both the Vitpilen and Svartpilen roll on 17-inch alloy wheels, and feature premium WP suspension as standard. They come to a stop with ByBre disc brakes on both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. Instrumentation consists of a digital instrument pod, stylized to maintain the bikes' neo-retro look and feel. Full LED lighting also gives them a premium and contemporary look and feel. As for pricing, the two bikes retain their premium price tags with the Svartpilen retailing for Rs 219,251 (approximately $2,685 USD), and the Vitpilen retailing for Rs 219,878 (approximately $2,693 USD).