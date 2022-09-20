Keeway Enters Sportbike Market In India With K300 N And K300 R

Keeway, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer known for producing scooters and small-displacement commuter bikes, has recently upped its game by launching premium, higher-displacement models outside of its home market of China. Unsurprisingly, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has close ties with QJ Motor, an up and coming Chinese brand with whom you may be familiar with.

Indeed, Keeway and QJ Motor share the same parent company as Benelli under the Qianjiang group, and as such, have access to the resources of one of the fastest-growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world. This makes it unsurprising that new models like the K300 N and K300 R are able to provide what they offer at such an attractive price point. Introduced in the Indian market on September 16, 2022, the Keeway K300 N and K300 R are the manufacturer’s answer to the rapidly growing mid-tier sportbike segment currently occupied by the likes of the BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR, and fellow Chinese manufacturer CFMOTO 300SR.

The K300 R has dual LED headlights that are built into its front fairing, which are complemented by LED DRLs. The bike appears to have raised clip-on handlebars, which suggests that it was made more for commuting than for racing. Additionally, Keeway manufactured this bike to match a certain budget as seen by the mirrors' placement just above the headlamp rather than being integrated into the fairing's design. The K300 N, on the other hand, sports a contemporary streetfighter appearance that includes an aggressive front, sharp bodywork, and a sporty stance.

From a performance perspective, both bikes are powered by the same engine, which consists of a 292cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a maximum output rated at 27.5 horsepower and 17.5 ft-lbs of torque. That said, it’s understandable that the K300 R tips the scales at 165 kilograms—14 kilos more than the K300 N—due to its full-fairing design. Both bikes have a seat height of 780mm, allowing access to shorter riders. However, the bikes’ rather low 135mm ground clearance could pose an issue with speed bumps and potholes.

When it comes to pricing, the Keeway K300 N rivals the BMW G 310 R with an identical price tag starting at Rs 265,000, or the equivalent of $3,325 USD. As for the K300 R, on the other hand, it also rivals the BMW G 310 RR’s price tag, and starts at Rs 299,000, or the equivalent of $3,887 USD.