The CFMoto 300SR Gets Race-Inspired Tri-Color Livery In Australia

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been hard at work in developing a competitive presence in multiple markets across the globe. Last year, it announced its entry into the U.S. market. Meanwhile, the company continues strengthening its presence in Asia-Pacific, with Australia serving as a key market for the brand. While most new motorcycles are getting price increases due to supply chain concerns, CFMoto has not raised any prices for 2022.

For 2022, CFMoto's first fully faired sportbike, the 300SR, will get a stunning new tri-color paint scheme, incorporating orange, blue, and white livery, while maintaining the current model's ultra-competitive Ride Away pricing of $5,790 AUD (equal to roughly $4,183 USD). In the Australian lineup, the race-inspired livery joins Nebula Black and the classic CFMoto Turquoise Blue. This certainly gives beginner sporty riders a lot of options when it comes to the aesthetics of their ride, especially considering how sharply styled the 300SR already is.

Those of you who pay close attention to the Chinese manufacturer may recognize this colorway as the race livery of the 250SR in certain Asian markets. The 300SR has a 780 mm seat height, 37 mm upside-down forks, J. Juan brakes equipped with dual-channel Continental ABS, a full-color TFT display, LED lights, switchable ride modes, and mobile phone connectivity. It's a really amazing kit for the money. Meanwhile, the 300SR boasts sharp handling thanks to its featherweight construction tipping the scales at just 165 kg.

A 292.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine powers the CFMOTO 300SR. The bike is classified as part of the LAMS, or learner-approved range of bikes in Australia, with a power output of just under 30 ponies. Despite the fact that it is a learner's bike, experienced riders will appreciate all it has to offer, especially for city commuting or track duty.