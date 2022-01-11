Honda already has a solid foothold in the increasingly popular adventure-scooter segment. It first entered the market with the X-ADV in 2016, and subsequently captured the attention of beginner riders and folks on a budget with the ADV150 in 2019. At EICMA 2021, Big Red showcased the middleground when it comes to size with the ADV350. This rugged adventure scooter is slated to enter the Asian market this year.

The all-new Honda ADV350 is based on the Forza 350 maxi-scooter, and makes use of the same eSP+ engine. It does, however, feature key differences. For starters, it gets added ground clearance thanks to revised suspension components. A 37mm Showa upside-down front fork, as well as a twin Showa rear shocks, are added to better traverse uneven terrain.

The ADV350 comes with amenities that make it suitable for long hours in the saddle. Hand guards, a height-adjustable windshield, and LED lights are all standard features. A full-digital LCD is used for the display, too. There's also a smart key system, USB Type C charging connector, HSTC system, and RoadSnyc smartphone connectivity.

The ADV350 is powered by Honda's single-cylinder 330cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It has Smart Power+ and Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and produces a solid 28.9 horsepower. It was shown in a variety of sleek and elegant colours when it was first revealed at EICMA last year. As a result, anticipate it to come in Spangle Silver Metallic, Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic finishes.

The bike is expected to be formally launched in Thailand no later than March of this year. Following that, other Southeast Asian markets are expected to follow suit. In terms of pricing, Honda is yet to release official figures for this model. It will, however, command a higher price than its smaller sibling, the ADV150, due to its increased displacement and premium features.