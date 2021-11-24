Maxi-scooters are a quirky and interesting bunch. It seems that they were born out of the desire of people to cover long distances without having to worry about things like changing gears, or having a hunk of mass firmly between your legs. In many ways, these overgrown scooters have opened the doors of the two-wheeled lifestyle to folks who would otherwise not even consider getting a motorbike.

While maxi-scooters like the Yamaha TMAX focus more on comfort and long-distance touring amenities, Honda's ADV range of scooters, which started with the X-ADV in 2016, seeks to bring a sense of adventure to this otherwise docile platform. With the smallest adventure scoot, the ADV150, now being sold all across the globe, Honda has added a new addition to its adventure-scooter range in the form of the ADV350. This scooter has long been speculated for launch, and, unsurprisingly, is based on the Forza 350 platform. Just like its siblings, it gets ADV-esque features such as dual-purpose rubber and long-ish travel suspension.

The 2022 ADV350 is being showcased at EICMA 2021, and features Honda's 330cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor. Complete with Smart Power+, it pumps out a respectable 28.9 horsepower, and features Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). From a styling perspective, the ADV350 boasts a unique personality unlike other scooters in its class. Rugged bodywork and block color patterns give off an adventurous look, while its LED lights and sleek fascia give the scooter an air of sophistication.

Scooters are meant to be practical, and the ADV350 is no different. There's room for two full-face helmets under the saddle, while a USB charger in the glovebox ensures your favorite gadgets never run out of juice. Lastly, you never have to take the key out of your pocket, as the scoot features Smart Key functionality. Information is displayed in abundance via an LCD dash which is decked out with Smartphone connectivity.

The new Honda ADV350 is expected to hit European showrooms early on in 2022. It'll come in three sleek colorways consisting of Spangle Silver Metallic, Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic.