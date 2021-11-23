Are you in the mood to ride somewhere far away? If your dream involves a capable, dependable middleweight with adventure styling, then you might just be looking for the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650. For longer-distance excursions, the Versys 650 LT may be even closer to what you seek.

While the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 family doesn’t get much in the way of mechanical upgrades, it does get a few features that many riders want. The big news is Kawasaki Traction Control, available for the first time ever on the Versys 650 for this model year. It’s switchable, with two different levels of traction control when activated as well as the ability to shut it off completely if riders wish.

A new four-way adjustable windscreen now comes standard on the Versys 650, in addition to LED headlights, as well as a 4.3-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. Screen brightness is auto-adjusting, and riders can choose from dark or light modes to get their preferred visibility out of the display, depending on riding conditions.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT

The Versys 650 would no doubt make a good everyday kind of bike, but what if you want to do some longer-distance adventure touring? If you’re looking for a little more long-distance practicality, you may want to check out the 2022 Versys 650 LT. It adds such useful touring features as handguards, an integrated USB outlet, a tall windshield, a set of KQR 28-liter hard saddlebags, engine guards, and a tank pad to the existing 2022 Versys 650 package. Additionally, those saddlebags make use of Kawasaki’s One Key system, keeping your life a little easier since you’ll only need one key to use both your bike and your luggage.

For the regular Versys 650, riders can choose between Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black or Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black colorways. Meanwhile, the Versys 650 LT is only available in the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black colorway.

In the U.S., pricing starts at $8,899 for the all-black Versys 650, bumps up to $9,099 for the Candy Lime Green 650, and up to $9,999 for the 650 LT. Considering the touring accessories included on the LT, that increase seems pretty reasonable to us. Interestingly, while the base 2022 Versys 650 comes with a 12-month limited warranty from the Kawasaki factory, the Versys 650 LT bumps it up to a 24-month limited warranty.