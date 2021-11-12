Kawasaki seems to be taking it easy with its 650cc range of parallel-twin-powered bikes. Ever since their introduction to the market, the Ninja 650-derived models have had few updates apart from styling revisions and tech updates. With little more than new colors lined up for the Ninja 650 and Z650, it looks like the Versys 650 could be in for a much-needed update. After all, it's been seven years since we last saw an update to this machine.

Don't get your hopes up, though. It doesn't look like the Versys 650 will be anywhere close to being an athletic, off-road-capable machine like Yamaha's T7. Instead, expect it to retain its docile, road-going characteristics. It will most likely continue to sport 17-inch wheels on both ends, and run on the same 649cc, 180-degree crankshaft-equipped parallel-twin motor. Rated at 66 horsepower, it will certainly retain its sewing machine-smooth riding characteristics, and confidence-inspiring, albeit sometimes boring power delivery.

Expect to see a few styling revisions on the upcoming Versys 650. Perhaps a new fascia which will bear a closer resemblance to that of the Ninja ZX-6R—a design feature adopted by the Ninja 650 for the 2020 model year, as well as the Versys 1000 in 2021. This means that we could likely see twin LED headlights, more chiseled bodywork, and an overall more aggressive aesthetic for the new Versys 650. We could also see a the fancy full-color TFT instrument cluster we find on the Ninja 650 and Z650.

From an ergonomics perspective, expect to find a comfortable, two-up saddle that's ready to take you and your passenger long distances in style and comfort. A manually adjustable windscreen will also likely come as standard. European type-approval documents show that the upcoming model is slightly lower—53.5 inches, as against 55.1 inches—with the windscreen at its lowest setting. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 is expected to be unveiled on November 23, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the new bike.