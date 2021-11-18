It seems that multiple organizations, both public and private, are working hard to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility all across the globe. While the U.S. seems to be taking it rather easy in terms of making the shift to all-electric power, several other countries, particularly in Europe and Asia, have set strict deadlines as to when the sale of brand new internal-combustion-engine vehicles will come to an end.

Several strategic partnerships between large industry players have been forged in recent years. The latest of which comes in the form of Piaggio and energy company BP joining forces to promote the adoption of electric mobility. The project seeks to raise awareness as well as to accelerate the development of all-electric two and three-wheeled vehicles across Europe, India, and other parts of Asia. The way the two companies plan to execute this initiative is rather interesting. Instead of developing their own range of vehicles, the companies will be introducing a range of services catering to the rapidly growing LEV segment.

This comes mainly in the form of infrastructure and a business model that seeks to make charging your EV as easy as filling up your gas tank. That’s right, the two companies seek to roll out fast charging infrastructure, as well as battery exchange systems. Folks from the I.T. industry may be familiar with the whole “as a service” moniker, and this is exactly what Piaggio and BP seek to bring to the table—Battery as a Service, or BaaS. On top of this, the two companies are working on a “Vehicle as a Service”, or VaaS business model, which covers leasing, repair, maintenance, and energy management for fleets of lightweight electric vehicles.

The first initiatives of the project will be carried out in India, where BP subsidiary Jio-BP and Piaggio are already developing charging and battery swapping solutions for EVs. The project is expected to make its way to the rest of Asia, with China, Indonesia, and Vietnam in its sights. Europe, too, is in the cards for the not-too-distant future. Now, what will be interesting to see, would be how Piaggio and BP’s solution would stack up against other EV-centered projects such as Ola’s HyperCharger network, as well as the EV battery consortium which Piaggio itself is part of, alongside Honda, Yamaha, and KTM.