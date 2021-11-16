A quick trip to three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo’s Instagram profile would make it clear that the Spanish racer is all for electric two-wheelers. Multiple posts show him aboard various models of Super Soco’s electric motorcycles, making clear that Lorenzo is an ambassador for the electric mobility brand.

Indeed, it was only a matter of time until Super Soco released a special-edition model dedicated specifically to the multi-time world champion. This is expected to become a reality in this year’s EICMA, as Super Soco has dropped a teaser centering on a limited-edition JL99 electric scooter. So far, it’s hard to tell what exactly the scooter is, as the teaser consists of a dark image which shows the scoot’s silhouette, as well as Jorge Lorenzo’s signature JL99 lettering.

Judging from the teaser, it looks like the JL99 edition scooter won’t be based on the CPx the former racer has been posting a lot about in his Instagram profile. Instead, it looks like it’ll be based on the much smaller CU Mini electric scooter. A story posted by German motorcycling publication, Motorrad Online, suggests that this special edition started out as a joke made by Lorenzo to the VMoto Soco management about a special edition model named after himself. True enough, it seems that this has turned into a reality, and Jorge Lorenzo himself will be unveiling the finished product at EICMA later this month.

For reference, the Super Soco CU Mini is a lightweight electric scooter designed primarily as an enjoyable commuter around town. Marketed with the slogan “Fun way to move,” the CU Mini presents itself as an approachable companion for daily commuting thanks to a 600-watt electric motor, and a top speed of around 30 miles per hour. Sipping juice from a 0.96 kWh lithium-ion battery, the CU Mini promises a range of around 38 miles on a single charge.