Back in June, 2022, BMW Motorrad released teasers of what could quite possibly be its most exciting small-displacement mode, the G 310 RR sportbike. Thanks to its partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, BMW is able to market the G 310 series of bikes, which up until now consisted of the R naked bike and GS adventure bike, across the world at a rather competitive price point.

Not long after teasing the upcoming G 310 RR, the bike was revealed in all its glory, and shared a lot in common with TVS’ own Apache 310 RR sportbike. Positioned to go up against the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Yamaha YZF-R3, the G 310 RR was finally launched in the Indian market in July, 2022, and now, deliveries have begun, much to the delight of eager customers. For reference, the G 310 RR retails for Rs 385,000, or the equivalent of $4,829 USD in India.

In true BMW fashion, the G 310 RR stands out from the crowd of small displacement sportbikes thanks to its sporty styling, a lot of which has been borrowed from the Bavarian company’s more premium offerings.Standard and Style Sport are the only two colors offered. Black Storm Metallic is the color choice for the Standard paint option, while Racing Blue Metallic with Racing Red highlights is the color choice for the Style Sport variation, which is more expensive. Unsurprisingly, the bolder Style Sport version draws from the brand's sporting heritage, and commands a premium—Rs 399,000, or $5,004—and is hence more expensive.

All things considered, it’s a small price to pay for a much sportier look. Despite this, the only visual distinction between the two motorcycles is their color schemes. On the other hand, the hardware and feature list are all the same. With complete LED lighting, a five-inch color TFT screen without Bluetooth, ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes (Track, Urban, Rain, and Sport), and dual-channel ABS with rear wheel lift-off prevention, the G 310 RR employs some pretty premium tech, considering its price point.

A 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a maximum torque of 27.3 Nm (19.11 ft-lbs) at 7,700 rpm and 33.5 horsepower at 9,700 rpm powers this little sportbike. However, in the Rain and Urban modes, the power and torque output are reduced to 25.4 horsepower at 7,700rpm and 25 Nm (17.5 ft-lbs) at 6,700rpm.