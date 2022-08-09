The Drakon 250 is expected to be introduced in Europe soon, according to a type-approval document that was obtained from China. Malaguti is an Italian manufacturer known for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly models. Even though Malaguti is owned by the Austrian KSR group, the company's ties to China imply that Malaguti will use Chinese manufacturing to manage costs and maintain the Drakon 250's competitive pricing in Europe.

Malaguti's already available Drakon 125 in the European market

This is especially encouraging for consumers on a tight budget, since Malaguti has teamed up with Chinese producer Zongshen to create the Drakon 250. One of the first two-wheeler producers in China, Zongshen is also a partner in a joint venture with Piaggio to produce Aprilia motorcycles there. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Drakon 250 will use a lot of Aprilia components. The 249cc single-cylinder mill that powers the Chinese versions of the Aprilia GPR250 and GPR250S, which produce 27 horsepower and 15 ft-lbs of torque, is believed to be in use here.

Uncanny similarities exist between the Drakon 250 and the KTM 250 Duke, particularly in terms of design. At first sight, the Drakon appears to have a silhouette that is quite similar to the Austrian naked bike. The Drakon's fascia, on the other hand, has an avant-garde headlamp cluster that is both daring and futuristic, as well as angular, minimalist bodywork that runs all the way to the rear portion. The bike's underbelly exhaust gives it even more of a futuristic appearance, as well.

The Drakon 250, according to the most recent information, has a wet weight of 150 kilograms and displays proportions identical to those of its younger sister, the Drakon 125. The front fork is an inverted telescopic unit sans adjustability, while the rear monoshock is preload-adjustable. The bike is secured by disc brakes at both ends, and dual-channel ABS is probably going to be installed. The front and rear tires of the Malaguti Drakon 250 are 110/70-17 and 140/70-17, respectively.