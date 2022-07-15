The BMW G 310 RR concept broke cover all the way back in September, 2018. Since then, BMW and TVS reaffirmed their working relationship, teasing the small-capacity sportbike along the way. The hype reached a fever pitch in June, 2022, though, when BMW Motorrad India launched several social media teaser posts to promote the impending debut.

After years of anticipation, BMW finally unveiled the 2023 BMW G 310 RR in the Indian market today, July 15, 2022. The pint-sized supersport may be the latest addition to the Bavarian brand’s G 310 family, but the Beemer and TVS fans will find the RR very familiar.

Based on the TVS’s Apache RR 310 model, the new entry-level sportbike doesn’t fix what isn’t broken. Aside from the BMW roundels and graphics, the double-R G series model dons the same bodywork as its TVS relative.

Gallery: 2023 BMW G 310 RR

5 Photos

From the dual-beam LED headlight cluster to the split seat to the angular aesthetic, the G 310 RR is the spitting image of the Apache. The only thing that sets the BMW apart is its all-black Standard livery and M-Performance-inspired Style Sport colorway.

Both variants carry over the Apache RR 310’s vertically-oriented 5-inch TFT dash and a sporty, lightweight top clamp as well. That model-specific TFT display ffers Bluetooth connectivity, and the RR further separates itself from its fellow G 310 series members with ride modes (track, urban, rain and sport).

Just like the G 310 GS and G 310 R before it, the G 310 RR will feature TVS’s liquid-cooled, 313cc single. The trusty thumper is still good for 25kW (33.5 horsepower) at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm (20.1 lb-ft) of torque at 7,700 rpm. The new RR variant also rolls on the same five-spoke, 17-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Street tires as its single-R sibling.

BMW’s latest sportbike may go light on innovation, but it also remains light on the wallet at ₹285,000 ($3,575 USD) for the Standard model and ₹299,000 ($3,750 USD) for the Style Sport trim. The Bavarians have yet to announce whether the G 310 RR will make it to North American shores. If it does, we anticipate a price hike, as the 2022 G 310 R starts at $4,995.