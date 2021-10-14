In 2013, BMW forged a partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturing giant TVS Motor Company. Looking to gain a foothold in more global markets, the brand unveiled the G 310 R concept at EICMA 2015. As part of the agreement, TVS manufactured the G 310 R and G 310 GS production models at its Hosur facility. In 2017, the sub-500cc naked bike and ADV hit the market, rolling out in 120 countries.

The affordable yet aspirational G 310 series was an instant success for the Bavarians. As a result, the G 310 R and G 310 GS recently hit a major milestone, with the Hosur factory rolling out the 100,000th unit after just six years of production. To celebrate the occasion, TVS Motor Company CEO and Director KN Radhakrishnan and BMW Motorrad Head of Urban Mobility Products Rainer Baumel presided over the event.

“We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today,” noted Radhakrishnan. “This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad.”

While BMW gains a much broader audience thanks to TVS’s foothold in global markets, the deal benefits both parties. Based on the G 310 platform, TVS released the Apache RR 310 sportbike in 2017 as well. The fully-faired motorcycle features the same liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 313cc single-cylinder found in the G 310 R and G 310 GS.

Despite the shared componentry, TVS also upgraded the Apache with a color TFT display, ride modes, and adjustable suspension. The G 310 R and G 310 GS may have adopted LED lighting, throttle by wire, and a slipper clutch in 2021, but the two beginner bikes remain a more approachable option in BMW’s lineup.

“With the roll-out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad’s success story. We look forward to the future of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company,” added the Head of BMW Motorrad Markus Schramm.